MULTAN - Punjab Agriculture Department has set a target to ensure sowing of cotton at an area of five million acres and the production target of 8.2 million bales in the province.

This was disclosed by Sec­retary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo while chairing a meeting here Saturday to ensure the im­plementation plan of cotton for the year 2023. Iftikhar Ali Sahoo stated that all possible resources would be employed for achieving the targets. Cotton crop is profit generating. The government has earmarked Rs 8500/40 kilogram price and termed it good omen for enhancing cotton produc­tion. He stated that the Punjab government was providing a Rs 1000 subsidy on each bag of cot­ton seed. A total of 12 varieties have been selected for the pro­vision of subsidy, he hinted and added that similarly, Rs 11 bil­lion subsidy would be provided on fertilizers.