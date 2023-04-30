Share:

SUKKUR-Three people lost their lives as rain coupled with thunderstorm lashed different cities of Sindh, including Sukkur, Khairpur, Tando Muhammad Khan, Ghotki and Kashmore-Kandhkot.

The rain and thunderstorm caused suspension of power supply, uprooted trees, electric poles and bill boards in Ghotki and Kashmore-Kandhkot. Besides, lightening in Khairpur and Tando Muhammad Khan left three people dead who were identified as Majeed Majedano, Danesh and Khadim Hussain. The district administration was on high alert to deal rain emergency and directed TMAs and public health departments to make all possible efforts to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, a young boy and several animals were killed by lightning in Badin as unusual rainfall coupled with dust storm and thunderstorm lashed most parts of the lower Sindh region. Rainfall started at in the afternoon and continued for around 30 minutes with intensity in Hyderabad.Before rainfall, a strong dust storm swept through Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions.

The Hyderabad airport office of meteorological department recorded 2mm of rainfall. It recorded the velocity of the 13-minute dust storm at 18 nautical miles per hour. According to chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, this spell may continue for the next three to four days with short intervals. He said that districts in close proximity of Balochistan were likely to have heavy rainfall. These districts include Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro and Jacobabad.

Rainfall was also reported in Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hala, Matiari, Saeedabad, Badin, Nawabshah, Thatta and Sujawal. The power transmission system of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company was badly affected as its 240 feeders got tripped. In Badin district, lightning struck farms in Habibullah Chandio village killing a boy, Danish Kolhi, near Kario Ghanwar town amid thunderstorm and a heavy spell of rain in Badin district.

A buffalo and a cow were killed by lightning in Gulab Leghari village of Matli taluka. Several towns and rural areas of the district received rainfall.

In Mirpurkhas district, the downpour following high-velocity winds and thunderstorm hit many towns including Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Jhuddo, Tando Jan Mohammad, Naokot, Jhilori, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Sindhri, Hingorno, Phuladyyoon, Khaan and Patoyoon.

A dust storm following strong winds pulled down many hoardings and signboards, besides blowing away roofs of thatched houses and uprooting many trees.