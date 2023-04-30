Share:

FAISALABAD - Two alleged dacoits were injured in a police en­counter and expired in the hospital.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that two dacoits looted a citizen near Tiles Wala graveyard Raza Abad and escaped from the scene. Receiving information, SHO Raza Abad Khawaja Imran Man­nan rushed to the spot and started chase of the outlaws. In the meantime, SHO Ghulam Muham­mad Abad police station Asim Rasheed Mahais also reached on the spot during routine patrolling. The police encircled the criminals and directed them for surrender but they opened indiscrimi­nate firing on the police party.

The police also returned fire in self-defense and during this encounter both outlaws received seri­ous bullet injuries and were rushed to Allied Hospi­tal where they breathed their last amid receiving in­tensive care treatment. Police spokesman said that these criminals were later on identified as Ali Abbas resident of Jameel Park Kokianwala and Owais of Lahore Chowk. They were wanted to the police in dacoity, robbery and encounter cases whereas their third accomplice Hamza was still at large. These outlaws also injured Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gulfam Adil couple of days ago over resistance dur­ing a dacoity on Jhang Road and the ASI was still un­der treatment in the hospital, he added.

TWO BOOKED FOR AERIAL FIRING

Jhang Bazar police have claimed to arrest two persons on charge of aerial firing and creating panic among the general public. Police spokesman said here on Saturday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid in a Ali Housing Colony and nabbed two persons Umair Ejaz and Rizwan red handed during aerial firing. The police recovered weapons from the possession of the accused and started in­vestigation after locking them behind bars.