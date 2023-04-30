Share:

Rawalpindi - Two murder convicts have been awarded life imprisonment by the judges of two courts on Saturday while another female smuggler was released due to lack of evidence.

Additional District and Session Judge (ADSJ) Natasha Salim Sipra has sent a murder convict behind the prison for life. The court also sentenced co-accused in murder case to two years imprisonment. The court also ordered the convict identified as Hameed Khan to pay Rs 300,000 as compensation to victim’s family.

The co-accused namely Abdul Salam was also ordered to pay Rs 10000 as compensation to victim’s family. Officials of PS Ratta Amral had arrested the two accused on charges of murdering Haroon and injuring Rizwan Khan on August 9, 2022 over a petty dispute.

A case under section 324/302 was registered against the duo. Separately, ADSJ Sohail Anjum has also awarded life imprisonment to a murder convict namely Abdul Hameed besides imposing Rs 200,000 fine on him. PS Race Course arrested Abdul Hameed on charges of suffocating his wife Zahida Pervin to death on April 8,2021. A case has been registered against the killer on complaint of Ali Asghar, the brother of deceased. Separately, ADSJ Sohail Anjum dropped charges of drug smuggling against a suspected female smuggler namely Naseem Akhter alias Kaloo and ordered her release due to lack of evidence. Pirwadhai police had rounded up lady smuggler on 5 November 2022 and seized 730 grams of heroin from her possession. Er