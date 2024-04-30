20,000 Georgians march ‘for Europe’, protest controversial bill

TBILISI - Some 20,000 Georgians staged a “March for Eu­rope” Sunday, calling on the government to scrap a controversial “foreign in­fluence” bill which the EU has warned would under­mine Tbilisi’s European aspirations. There have been mass anti-govern­ment protests since mid-April, when the ruling Georgian Dream party re­introduced plans to pass a law critics say resembles Russian legislation used to silence dissent. Waves of similar street protests -- during which police used tear gas and water cannon against demon­strators -- forced the party to drop a similar measure in 2023. Police have again clashed with protesters during the latest rallies. On Sunday evening -- be­fore staging what organ­isers called a “March for Europe” -- at least 20,000 people turned out at Tbilisi’s central Republic Square, according to an AFP estimate. The kilo­metre-long procession, which featured a huge EU flag at its head, stretched out along Tbilisi’s main thoroughfare towards parliament. “I am here to protect Georgia’s Europe­an future,” said 19-year-old Lasha Chkheidze. “No to Russia, no to the Rus­sian law, yes to Europe.” The rally was organised by around 100 Georgian rights groups and opposi­tion parties, which have until now kept a low pro­file at the youth-dominat­ed daily protests.