289 Motorway Police officers pass out

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has announced significant development for the motorway’s expansion from Mansehra to Gilgit, Babu Sar Top, and Skardu during the 14th passing-out ceremony of 289 police officers at the NHMP Training College in Sheikhupura.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Secretary of Communication Ali Sher Mehsud, IG Salman Chaudhary, Additional IG Ali Saber Kayani, Commandant DIG Syed Hashmat Kamal, patrol officers, and their families.

Aleem Khan highlighted plans to deploy Motorway Police to Gwadar and Karakoram, emphasising the institution’s integrity and its role in fostering integrity within the community.

He underlined the importance of CPEC for the prosperity of Pakistan and reiterated commitments to enhance institution, ensure quality selection processes, and provide comprehensive training to officers.

The minister announced an additional one-month extension for training completion and salary increments for the officers. IG Motorway Police Salman Chaudhry lauded the commendable efforts of the Motorway Police despite resource limitations and praised Commandant College Syed Hashmat Kamal for training initiatives.

Commandant Training College DIG Syed Hashmat Kamal expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasised a focus on personality development alongside professional training. At the ceremony, Patrol Officer Faisal Mehmood Khan received the allround first position, Honour Cap Yasmin Nawaz secured the second position, Patrol Officer Kamran Shabir received the Best Academics Award, and Aneesul Islam received the Best in Fire Award. Patrol officers Farqan Ali and Tahira Noor Sabri were recognised for Best Parade, while Taj Nabi was honoured with the Best in Discipline Award.