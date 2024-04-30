Tuesday, April 30, 2024
5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents

Agencies
April 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -  Five people including a minor girl were killed while two others sustained multiple injuries in dif­ferent incidents in Faisalabad during last 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that Maq­sood Anjum resident of Siddique Nagar was shot dead by his rivals Sajid alias Lalo, etc. to avenge an old enmity in Mithaiwala Chowk whereas accused Waqas alias Kashi shot dead Muhammad Rafiq res­ident of Chak 165-GB over a plot dispute. 

In other incident, a farmer Iqbal alias Bali (40) resident of Chak 85/R-B Manpur was chopped to death by a wheat thresher machine as he was en­tangled in its belt accidently.

Similarly, a speedy tractor trolley crushed to death an 8-year-old girl Madiha Shehzad in Chak 261/R-B while 36-year-old Masha Allah resident of Dhuddiwala was killed when a speedy car hit him severely in PIA Office Civil Line. 

Meanwhile, a youth Shehzad Imtiaz resident of Mohallah Naseer Abad opened fire and injured two young girls Amina Maqsood and Alisha Im­ran reportedly over their refusal for developing illicit relations. 

Rescue 1122 shifted both girls to Allied Hos­pital-II (DHQ Hospital) in critical condition after providing them first aid while the police started investigation for arrest of the accused.

Agencies

