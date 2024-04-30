Ahsan Iqbal hands over new buses to UET Narowal Campus

NAROWAL - Federal Minister for Planning, Devel­opment and Special Initiatives Profes­sor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday partici­pated as a special guest in the ongoing science fair at University of Engineer­ing and Technology (UET) Narowal Campus. The students of different de­partments of the university presented their final year projects for exhibition at the Innovation Center of the Univer­sity of Engineering and Technology sub-campus Narowal.

The projects exhibited by the stu­dents of various departments in­cluding electrical, mechanical, civil, bio-medical engineering, computer engineering were inspected by the minister. Students of various universi­ties including Agriculture University Faisalabad, UMT Sialkot Campus, ITU University of Narowal, Veterinary Uni­versity Narowal Campus participated in the ongoing Science Fair at UET Narowal Campus. Later, Ahsan Iqbal handed over the new buses provided to the University of Engineering and Technology Narowal Campus, besides planting a sapling in the university.

The minister also participated in the prize distribution ceremony in the seminar hall of UET Narowal Campus.

Speaking on this occasion, he said “UET Narowal Campus was my dream for which I have worked hard to achieve.” Ahsan Iqbal said the so­lution of most of the problems of all sectors of life including health, food and industry was related to the field of engineering. “Behind all the progress in today’s world is the hard work of engineers.” He said today’s era was of technology and artificial intelligence, adding “Universities want to enlighten engineers to the sciences according to the modern requirements of this era.”

The minister said if anyone want­ed to create his/her space in the world of education and research, there was the need to go through the process of continuous learning. Recalling the government initiatives to make advancement in different fields, he said it established depart­ments like National Center for Satel­lite Technology, National Center for Nanotechnology, National Center for Quantum Computing.

Besides, Ahsan Iqbal said the gov­ernment allocated billions of rupees for engineering universities to equip their laboratories with modern equipment to lay the foundation for innovation and creativity. “Our chil­dren should focus on innovation. Our history is full of great scientists in the sciences.”