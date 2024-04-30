Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Al-Shifa Trust chief champions empowerment of visually impaired

Agencies
April 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   President of Al-Shifa Trust, Maj. Gen. (retd.) Rehmat Khan, emphasized that blind and visually impaired individuals can lead fulfilling lives, addressing media on Monday. Over the past 15 years, Light House, an Al-Shifa Trust initiative, aided sixty- five thousand individuals. Established in 2009, Light House is Pakistan’s premier Low Vision Rehabilitation Centre, enabling independence for people nationwide. Light House, a modern facility, assists individuals of all ages to overcome challenges associated with low vision or blindness. Maj. Gen. (retd.) Rehmat Khan highlighted that the center provides essential services, allowing hundreds of patients to live autonomously. With twenty-five million Pakistanis affected by low vision or blindness, specialized devices and counseling are crucial for their advancement.

Agencies

