Amir Muqam calls for performance over politics, criticizes opposition tactics

ISLAMABAD - Minister for States and Frontier Re­gions, Engr. Amir Muqam on Monday emphasized the need for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial gov­ernment to focus on performance in­stead of engaging in negative politics and manipulating public sentiments. Speaking here in the National Assem­bly, he urged the Opposition to adopt a constructive approach rather than disrupting proceedings with con­frontational tactics.

He criticized the KP provincial gov­ernment’s failure and its stubborn attitude to fill 11 vacant seats in the Senate, stressing the importance of ensuring adequate representation for province in the House of Federation (Senate). The minister lamented the underperformance of the KP province compared to Punjab and Sindh, calling for a learning curve from their devel­opment models. About the blames of the KP Chief Minister on the federal government over resource allocation, he highlighted the equitable distri­bution through the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

The minister questioned the chief minister’s insistence on federal funds, emphasizing adherence to established financial mechanisms. Regarding oppo­sition politics, Amir Muqam denounced the tendency for selective acceptance of court decisions and criticized the ten­dency to incite unrest while shunning accountability. He recounted personal experiences of legal challenges and em­phasized the importance of facing legal proceedings with fortitude.

Amir Muqam revealed that he had personally faced 23 cases, along with his spouse and son facing their own legal challenges. Despite enduring mental distress during his son’s impris­onment and the closure of their busi­nesses, he emphasized the importance of facing legal cases with resilience in­stead of resorting to empty slogans.