Amir Muqam calls for performance over politics, criticizes opposition tactics

ISLAMABAD - Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Engr. Amir Muqam on Monday emphasized the need for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial government to focus on performance instead of engaging in negative politics and manipulating public sentiments. Speaking here in the National Assembly, he urged the Opposition to adopt a constructive approach rather than disrupting proceedings with confrontational tactics.
He criticized the KP provincial government’s failure and its stubborn attitude to fill 11 vacant seats in the Senate, stressing the importance of ensuring adequate representation for province in the House of Federation (Senate). The minister lamented the underperformance of the KP province compared to Punjab and Sindh, calling for a learning curve from their development models. About the blames of the KP Chief Minister on the federal government over resource allocation, he highlighted the equitable distribution through the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.
The minister questioned the chief minister’s insistence on federal funds, emphasizing adherence to established financial mechanisms. Regarding opposition politics, Amir Muqam denounced the tendency for selective acceptance of court decisions and criticized the tendency to incite unrest while shunning accountability. He recounted personal experiences of legal challenges and emphasized the importance of facing legal proceedings with fortitude.
Amir Muqam revealed that he had personally faced 23 cases, along with his spouse and son facing their own legal challenges. Despite enduring mental distress during his son’s imprisonment and the closure of their businesses, he emphasized the importance of facing legal cases with resilience instead of resorting to empty slogans.