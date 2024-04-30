APCMA welcomes implementation of track and trace system by FBR

ISLAMABAD - The All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers’ As­sociation (APCMA) has welcomed the recent statement by the Prime Minister of Pakistan on the implementation of the track and trace system by the Federal Board of Revenue and the initiation of investigation to probe the mismanagement in its implementation. The APCMA in various meetings and correspon­dence with the FBR has maintained from day one that the track and trace system cannot function within the cement industry and will not achieve the desired results. Such views however were not taken seriously by the FBR and the cement industry was coerced into pur­chasing equipment worth billions of rupees for implementing the track and trace system.

Various trial runs of the track and trace sys­tem on the cement industry failed miserably and instead of removing the shortcomings, the dispatches of the cement industry were stopped by the FBR to forcefully implement the track and trace cement. A collective ap­proach on implementation of the track and trace system would have saved valuable for­eign exchange lost in importing machinery and may have yielded better results. The ce­ment industry has supported this initiative from the very first day and instead of challeng­ing its implementation, as was the case with some other industries, engaged with the FBR in good faith, as successful implementation of the system would have prevented tax fraud.

The cement industry is amongst the high­est contributors to the national exchequer and has contributed approximately PKR 240 billion in taxes in TY 2022-23. Furthermore, the cement industry also earns valuable for­eign exchange by exporting cement and such exports in the year 2022-23, clocked-in at approximately USD 210 million. The APCMA urges the Government to compensate the industry through tax relief for heavy invest­ments made on the implementation of the track and trace system. “The cement industry played its role for the implementation of the track and trace system in the national inter­est but after its failure the industry needs tax relief adjustments for its heavy investments in the system because the industry is in crisis due to decreasing economic activities, limited development activities, and increase in pro­duction cost,” reasoned the spokesman.