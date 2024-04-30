Tuesday, April 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan’s Apex Committee takes important decisions to eradicate terrorism, smuggling

Balochistan’s Apex Committee takes important decisions to eradicate terrorism, smuggling
Web Desk
9:36 AM | April 30, 2024
National

Balochistan Apex Committee has decided to take effective measures to stop cross borders smuggling of sugar, fertilizer, petrol and diesel.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Committee in Quetta with Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti in the chair.

The participants of the meeting agreed to start large-scale operations to prevent smuggling and to remove administrative and legal loopholes in this regard.

The Committee also took important decisions regarding improvement of law and order, eradication of terrorism and the second phase of repatriation of illegal foreigners.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1714447792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024