Balochistan’s Apex Committee takes important decisions to eradicate terrorism, smuggling

Balochistan Apex Committee has decided to take effective measures to stop cross borders smuggling of sugar, fertilizer, petrol and diesel.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Committee in Quetta with Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti in the chair.

The participants of the meeting agreed to start large-scale operations to prevent smuggling and to remove administrative and legal loopholes in this regard.

The Committee also took important decisions regarding improvement of law and order, eradication of terrorism and the second phase of repatriation of illegal foreigners.