Bangladesh again closes schools nationwide due to heatwave

DHAKA - A Bangla­deshi court ordered a nation­wide shutdown of schools on Monday due to an ongoing heat­wave, the day after the govern­ment sent millions of children back to class despite searing temperatures. Extensive scien­tific research has found climate change is causing heat waves to become longer, more fre­quent and more intense. Aver­age temperatures in the capital Dhaka over the past week have been 4-5 degrees Celsius (7.2-9 degrees Fahrenheit) high­er than the 30-year average for the same period. The govern­ment said at least seven peo­ple had died as a result of the extreme heat since the start of April, with maximum tempera­tures in the capital forecast to remain above 40 degrees until Thursday. A two judge bench of the High Court passed an order “closing all primary and sec­ondary schools and madrasas... due to the heatwave,” deputy at­torney general Sheikh Saifuz­zaman told AFP. Saifuzzaman said the court passed the or­der after it was told by lawyers that several teachers had died in the heatwave, without giving further details. Bangladesh fol­lows the Sunday-Thursday Is­lamic work week. The order di­rects schools to remain closed for an estimated 32 million stu­dents until the coming Sunday. The government had imposed a weeklong national school clo­sure beginning April 21 as the heatwave persisted, but lifted the order over the weekend.