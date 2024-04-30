Tuesday, April 30, 2024
BISE Rawalpindi ensures transparent matric, inter exams

Our Staff Reporter
April 30, 2024
ATTOCK  -   Controller of Examinations at BISE Rawalpindi, Prof. Sajid Mehmood Farooqui, affirmed the adherence to Punjab government’s SOPs to ensure transparency and prevent cheating during matric and intermediate exams. His statement came during visits to Government Girls Higher Secondary School Hasan Abdal, Cadet College Hasan Abdal, and Government Associate College For Women Hasan Abdal. The examinations for Intermediate Part I are scheduled to commence from Tuesday, May 7th. Roll number slips for all candidates are available online, with those of regular candidates uploaded on their institution’s portal, and private candidates’ slips on the board’s website www.biserawalpindi. edu.pk, in addition to being dispatched to their postal addresses.

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1714447792.jpg

