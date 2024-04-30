Boy suffers burn injuries extinguishing fire in wheat field

MUZAFFARGARH - A nine-year old boy suffered serious burn injuries while trying to put out fire in a wheat field at Basti Jarwar near Muzaffargarh-Shah Jamal road on Monday. According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the boy Dilawar caught fire when he tried to extinguish the fire. He was provided him first aid at the spot by the rescue personnel and was later shifted him to Rural Health Center Shah Jamal, he added.

The spokesman said that the boy had 72 per cent burns on his body.

It may be noted that agriculture and environment departments rou­tinely issue guidelines to the farmers to avoid burning crop remains and in­stead bury them in the soil to improve soil fertility but some tend to ignore the advice at the cost of soil health and environment.

WHEAT PROCUREMENT DRIVE TO BEGIN SOON

Deputy commissioner Mian Us­man Ali said on Monday that wheat procurement drive would begin soon as per policy of the Punjab govern­ment and asked food department to complete arrangements necessary for procurement operations within the ongoing week. Farmers who have got themselves registered online on ‘Bardana’ application would surely get gunny bags as per government’s policy, DC said while addressing a meeting with farmers’ representa­tives and officials here to discuss ar­rangements for upcoming wheat pro­curement drive.

DPO Syed Husnain Haidar informed that situation in districts of Muzaf­fargarh and Kot Addu was peaceful adding that no farmers protests were held and no farmer was arrested. He expressed the hope that wheat pro­curement would begin within the on­going week. Later, DC and DPO met with a delegation of Kissan Ittehad and promised to solve all problems of the farming community.

They said that food department would start procurement of wheat soon as per the policy and instructions of provincial government.