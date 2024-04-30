Bushra Bibi wasn't given poison, rules IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday observed that former first lady Bushra Bibi wasn’t given poison as no evidence was found in this regard.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC conducted the hearing on the petition of Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder.

“What is the status of Bushra Bibi’s medical test? Is she fine,” the judge asked.

Public prosecutor Abdul Rehman told the court that Bushra Bibi underwent with medical tests from Al Shifa hospital under the supervision of Dr Asim Yousaf and she is fine.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb was told that no traces of poison were found in the tests.

The counsel of petitioner pleaded that his client wanted to appear before the court herself to explain the case.