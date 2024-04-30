Case against four for torturing traffic warden in Lahore

Police have registered a case against four unidentified persons for subjecting a traffic warden to severe torture, on Monday.

Taking notice of torture of a traffic warden, Lahore CTO Ammara Athar ordered police to register a case against the persons involved in torturing a warden when he was trying to remove a wrongly-parked vehicle on a road.

Warden Kamran was beaten up by an armed man and others. Police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of outlaws who fled the scene, leaving a mobile phone at the scene.

Police are using the mobile phone and number plate of the vehicle to find out the suspects.