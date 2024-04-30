Cheema holds separate meetings with envoys of Kazakhstan, Italy

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema Monday held separate meet­ings with the Ambassadors of Kazakhstan and Italy.

Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, paid a courtesy call on Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs. The meeting, attended by senior officials from both Ministry of Economic Affairs and Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Pakistan, focused on strength­ening bilateral relations be­tween Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

Minister Cheema warmly welcomed Ambassador Kista­fin, emphasizing the longstand­ing bonds of brotherhood, cultural affinity, and mutual re­spect shared between Pakistan and Kazakhstan since the estab­lishment of bilateral relations in February 1992. He highlighted the steady increase in bilateral trade volume, underscoring the need for further measures to fully tap into the existing trade potential between two na­tions. He further stressed the importance of reciprocal visits by businessmen and investors to boost bilateral trade and in­vestment opportunities.

Ambassador Kistafin reaf­firmed Kazakhstan’s unwaver­ing commitment to collaborat­ing with Pakistan in priority areas such as trade, energy, ag­riculture, and regional connec­tivity. He further highlighted the successful 12th Session of the Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Intergovernmental Commission (JIC) held in December 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan. The ambas­sador stressed the importance of further enhancing coopera­tion to advance regional con­nectivity which will promote mutual prosperity and devel­opment for both countries. The minister acknowledged the suc­cessful hosting of the 12th Ses­sion and stated that JIC forum will further fortify our shared vision of growth and prosperity. While appreciating the signing of MoUs on Tourism and Cul­ture during the 12th Session of JIC, Minister stated that people of Pakistan have a deep-rooted appreciation for the rich and di­verse culture of Kazakhstan.

“We have seen a significant increase in the interest from Pakistani tourists to Kazakh­stan in recent years. This surge in tourism reflects the genuine interest and fascination that our citizens have for Kazakh culture, heritage, and landscapes”, said the Minister. In his concluding remarks, Minister Cheema as­sured Ambassador Kistafin of Pakistan’s dedication to closely collaborate with the Govern­ment of Kazakhstan for further strengthening the bilateral re­lations between both nations. Both sides expressed optimism for the future, emphasizing the importance of sustained col­laboration in achieving mutual prosperity and advancement.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Marilina Armellin, Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, paid a courtesy call on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema. The ambassador was accompanied by Francesco Zatta, Head of Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) and Augusto Palmieri, First Secretary of the Embassy of Italy. Senior Officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs were also present in the meet­ing. The meeting commenced with a warm welcome extend­ed by Minister for Economic Affairs to the Ambassador of Italy, recognizing and appreci­ating the longstanding bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Italy ever since both coun­tries signed a Joint declaration on 14th July, 2005 in order to expand bilateral co-operation in the economic and commer­cial fields. Minister Cheema underscored the shared values and perspectives between the two nations on various global matters and emphasized the significance of Italy’s economic assistance to Pakistan. “Paki­stan attaches great importance to the economic assistance ex­tended by the Government of Italy.”, said the Minister.

In response, Ambassador Marilina Armellin reaffirmed Italy’s unwavering commitment to supporting Pakistan in mu­tually agreed priority sectors such as poverty reduction and rural development, technical and vocational training, cultural heritage and agriculture. She further apprised the Minister of the implementation progress of the ongoing development port­folio funded by the Government of Italy including Italy’s special assistance package provided in the wake of the catastrophic 2022 floods. She assured that Government of Italy would be continuously supporting Paki­stan for economic development activities. Expressing gratitude, Minister Cheema assured Am­bassador Marilina Armellin of Pakistan’s dedication to closely collaborate with the Govern­ment of Italy, ensuring effective implementation and review of ongoing projects while further strengthening bilateral ties.