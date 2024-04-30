CM Maryam for implementing policy of right person for the right job

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday said that she would be strictly implementing the policy of merit to ensure good governance in the province. “I will strictly implement the policy of “Right Person for the Right Job” to ensure good governance in the province”, she said while interviewing officers for various posts. The chief minister said that she would personally monitor the process of appointment to important positions to discourage the culture of favoritism and recommendation. A panel of at least three officers was interviewed for each post on Monday. Madam Chief Minister said that there was no place for the incompetent and corrupt officers in Punjab and the one who delivers will remain in office. The chief minister said: “I am taking regular meetings to monitor the performance of each department. Significant signs of improvement in governance have started to be visible.” Meanwhile, Denmark’s Ambassador Jakob Linulf called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday. During the meeting, an agreement was reached to facilitate access to insulin and glucometers for patients in Punjab. There was also a discussion about providing free insulin to type one diabetes patients. Ambassador Jakob Linulf congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on becoming the first female chief minister of Punjab. A decision was made in principle to promote cooperation in energy, health, environmental pollution control, carbon credits and other matters. It was also agreed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and the Danish ambassador invited Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to visit Denmark, which she accepted. Discussions were held on the possibilities of generating electricity from solar and wind power in Punjab, and emphasis was placed on the need for a long-term energy policy in Punjab. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed interest in Danish energy planning. She said that Punjab, being the largest province, should rely on local resources for energy. Tree planting along roadsides is ongoing to combat environmental pollution and carbon credits, she said. A ban on plastic use has been imposed in Punjab. Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the pilot project of Pakistan’s first IT city has commenced in Lahore. Efforts were being made to modernize transportation to solve transport problems. Pakistan was a beautiful country with each region having its own charm and uniqueness, she added. She attributed the decrease in terrorism to the initiatives of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the past. The fight against terrorism continues, and efforts are being made to curb religious extremism, she said. Ambassador Jakob Linulf stated that Pakistan has untapped business opportunities and industrial development potential. Punjab needed a dynamic and active female chief minister like her. The future of Pakistan was bright and promising, and Pakistanis are positive-thinking people. Denmark has focused on converting coal and oil to green energy.