Commissioner reviews anti-dengue measures

LAHORE - Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, during a meeting at his office on Monday, reviewed the ongoing measures to curb dengue. The commissioner emphasized the importance of immediate reporting of dengue cases on the dashboard by all public and private hospitals and laboratories. During the briefing, it was informed that no positive dengue cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. It was also mentioned that with the rise in temperature, there is a likelihood of a decrease in dengue cases. However, the activities to combat dengue will continue. Commissioner Randhawa stated that 24 dengue cases have been reported in current year. There are a total of 24,244 hotspots identified, out of which 3,047 have served warning notices, and 16 FIRs have been registered for violations of dengue prevention measures. Training sessions for dengue prevention workers are being conducted, and literature on precautionary measures against dengue is being distributed in homes. The commissioner directed that due to the changing weather, all hotspots should be checked and cleared daily. He also instructed the deputy commissioners to monitor the anti-dengue activities on a daily basis. The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr. Faisal and Dengue Analyst Dr. Amir, who provided the briefing. Meanwhile, the district administration got arrested 18 people for not selling ‘roti and naan’ at Rs 16 and Rs 20, respectively and also got registered 25 cases over price-related. violations. In a crackdown, the teams of district administration headed by Assistant Commissioner and Price Control Magistrates inspected 1,190 roti and naan points and found 68 points in price violations in various parts of the city. The enforcement teams imposed fine of Rs 60,000 on various tandoors for selling roti and naan on high prices. The approved rates have been set at Rs16 for a 100- gram roti and Rs 20 for a 120-gram naan.The district administration was actively ensuring the implementation of the new pricing across the city. Citizens are encouraged to report any discrepancies in roti and naan prices by calling the helpline 0800003245.