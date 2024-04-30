Court adjourns hearing of case against Gandapur till May 2

ISLAMABAD - The local court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the illegal arms and liquor recovery case against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur till May 2. During the hear­ing, Judicial Magistrate So­haib Bilal Ranjha directed that the vehicle connected to the charges be brought to court in the next hear­ing. Judicial Magistrate So­haib Bilal Ranjha heard the case which was registered in Bara Kahu Police Station and the lawyer of Ali Amin Gandapur, Advocate Raja Zahoor ul Hassan, appeared before the court. During the hearing, the prosecutor em­phasized the need to pres­ent the vehicle to the court, as it is key to the ongoing investigation. Zahoor-ul-Hassan agreed to produce the vehicle at the next ses­sion. Magistrate Ranjha then adjourned hearing of the case till May 2.