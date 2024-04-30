DC for improving treatment facilities in hospitals

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the Medical Superintendents (MS) of all government hospital in Faisalabad to improve treatment facilities to facilitate the ailing humanity at maximum extent.

During his visit to Government Teaching Hospi­tal Ghulam Muhammad Abad here on Monday, he said that the government was committed to pro­vide quality treatment facilities to the masses and in this regard it was spending billions of rupees to facilitate the patients maximally.

He said that millions of rupees were spent on revamping and upgrading the existing infrastruc­ture of the hospitals in addition to purchasing new machinery and gadgets. Now the hospital admin­istration was duty bound to facilitate the patients according to their aspiration under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

He also visited various sections and wards of the hospital and interacted with the patients and their attendants to inquire about the facilities provided to them in the hospital. He also inspected the on­going development projects in the hospital and directed the buildings department to complete it on war-footing. He directed the hospital admin­istration to keep the entire machinery in working condition round the clock in addition to ensuring cleanliness in the hospital up to the mark.

THREE ACCUSED HELD OVER HAWALA/HUNDI

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three accused involved in hawala/hundi and illegal business of currency exchange.

According to official sources here Monday, FIA Faisalabad zone during a crackdown against ha­wala/hundi and illegal currency exchange, ar­rested three accused who were later identified as Muhammad Shahbaz, Iftikhar Ahmad Khan and Naveedul Rehman. The accused were nabbed from GTS Chowk, Faisalabad and Dehli Chowk, Kamalia. The FIA team recovered Rs 120,000 cash, 1500 Saudi Riyal, 23 prize bonds of Rs 1500, 47 prize bonds of Rs 750 and 80 prize bonds of Rs 200. Two cell phones, 7 deposit slips, and 2 check books were also seized. An investigation has been initi­ated against them after registration of a case.