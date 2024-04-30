Tuesday, April 30, 2024
DC Jhang takes action to support farmers

Agencies
April 30, 2024
Multan

JHANG   -   Dep­uty Commissioner Jhang, Muhammad Umair, con­vened a meeting with rep­resentatives of farmers, alongside the presence of DPO Muhammad Rashid Hidayat and other district administration officers on Monday. As per details, the meeting aimed to ad­dress issues related to the exploitation of farmers and ensure proper pro­curement of wheat crops. The officials assured the farmers of efforts to curb exploitation and commit­ted to taking every pos­sible step to purchase wheat crops directly from the growers. Furthermore, the DC pledged to expedite the outstanding payments owed to sugarcane grow­ers by sugar mills. He an­nounced plans for a high-level operation against middlemen during wheat procurement, emphasiz­ing collaboration with farmers to combat exploi­tation. The DC reiterated the administration’s com­mitment to ending farmer exploitation, highlighting its significance in promot­ing the national economy.

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1714374129.jpg

