ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed Tuesday for a hearing re­garding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) failure to con­duct intra-party elections. Accord into cause list, the ECP issued notices to PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Chief Federal Election Commissioner, PTI, Rauf Hassan. A five-mem­ber bench of the Election Commission will hear the case at 10 am on Tuesday. The election watchdog has raised concerns about PTI’s recent intra-party elections.