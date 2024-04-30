ETPB directs completion of development work at Katas Raj Temple by June 30

LAHORE - Evacuee Trust Property Board ETPB) Secretary Farid Iqbal, accompanied by the board’s tech­nical branch staff, visited Katas Raj Temple the other day and made an assessment for temple’s decoration and inspected arrangements, resi­dential rooms for pilgrims, dining hall, and other construction and developmental works.

The visit by the Board Secretary Farid Iqbal is part of initiatives to restore the historical significance of the Katas Raj Temple by the Evacuee Trust Property Board. This visit was undertaken in light of Board Chairman Arshad Farid Khan’s special directives. The consultant gave a comprehensive briefing to the Board secretary regarding the construction works. Highlighting the administrative and security mea­sures taken in the temple by the operations branch of the Board, the secretary also commended the work of the technical branch and instructed to com­plete ongoing developmental works by June 30.