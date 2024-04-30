Fazl advocates for PTI public rallies

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rahman in Monday’s National Assembly proceedings, while advocating to allow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold public gatherings, also announced holding ‘million march’ in Karachi and Peshawar on May 2 and May 9.
“If they stop them from holding a million march it will be tantamount to invite trouble...The flood of people cannot be stopped, warned Maulana Fazlur Rahman in clear words, addressing his first speech in the assembly. About February 8 polls, Maulana expressed strong reservations over the results in different constituencies. “Both winning and losing candidates are dissatisfied with the current national assembly,” he said, adding that it was largely perceived that the recent assemblies were sold and bought.
“Our parliament is just a tool for those pulling the strings,” said the JUI-F chief and offered Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to give the reins of power to the PTI.
“Give the government to the PTI, if they really have the mandate. I know my suggestion might be uncanny for the ruling clique,” he remarked.
He criticized the prevalence of backdoor dealing in the shape of formation of the governments and collapse. He also raised concerns about the inability of the current parliament to enact legislation. “Governments are formed in palaces and bureaucrats decide who would be the prime minister,” said the chief of religio-political party, asking how much time this will continue to compromise. He also expressed doubts over the 2018 polls, saying that the same episode was repeated in the recent polls.