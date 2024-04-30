Fazl advocates for PTI public rallies

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Mau­lana Fazlur Rahman in Monday’s National Assembly proceedings, while advocating to allow the Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold public gatherings, also announced holding ‘million march’ in Karachi and Peshawar on May 2 and May 9.

“If they stop them from holding a million march it will be tantamount to invite trouble...The flood of peo­ple cannot be stopped, warned Mau­lana Fazlur Rahman in clear words, addressing his first speech in the assembly. About February 8 polls, Maulana expressed strong reser­vations over the results in differ­ent constituencies. “Both winning and losing candidates are dissatis­fied with the current national as­sembly,” he said, adding that it was largely perceived that the recent as­semblies were sold and bought.

“Our parliament is just a tool for those pulling the strings,” said the JUI-F chief and offered Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP’s Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to give the reins of power to the PTI.

“Give the government to the PTI, if they really have the mandate. I know my suggestion might be uncanny for the ruling clique,” he remarked.

He criticized the prevalence of back­door dealing in the shape of forma­tion of the governments and collapse. He also raised concerns about the in­ability of the current parliament to enact legislation. “Governments are formed in palaces and bureaucrats decide who would be the prime min­ister,” said the chief of religio-political party, asking how much time this will continue to compromise. He also ex­pressed doubts over the 2018 polls, saying that the same episode was re­peated in the recent polls.