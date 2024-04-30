Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Fazl advocates for PTI public rallies
JAVAID UR RAHMAN
April 30, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Mau­lana Fazlur Rahman in Monday’s National Assembly proceedings, while advocating to allow the Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold public gatherings, also announced holding ‘million march’ in Karachi and Peshawar on May 2 and May 9.

“If they stop them from holding a million march it will be tantamount to invite trouble...The flood of peo­ple cannot be stopped, warned Mau­lana Fazlur Rahman in clear words, addressing his first speech in the assembly. About February 8 polls, Maulana expressed strong reser­vations over the results in differ­ent constituencies. “Both winning and losing candidates are dissatis­fied with the current national as­sembly,” he said, adding that it was largely perceived that the recent as­semblies were sold and bought. 

“Our parliament is just a tool for those pulling the strings,” said the JUI-F chief and offered Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP’s Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to give the reins of power to the PTI. 

PM, Saudi Crown Prince agree to boost cooperation

“Give the government to the PTI, if they really have the mandate. I know my suggestion might be uncanny for the ruling clique,” he remarked.

He criticized the prevalence of back­door dealing in the shape of forma­tion of the governments and collapse. He also raised concerns about the in­ability of the current parliament to enact legislation. “Governments are formed in palaces and bureaucrats decide who would be the prime min­ister,” said the chief of religio-political party, asking how much time this will continue to compromise. He also ex­pressed doubts over the 2018 polls, saying that the same episode was re­peated in the recent polls.

