Tuesday, April 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Five mine workers from Shangla die in two incidents

Agencies
April 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   In two separate mishaps inside mines, five laborers hailing from Shangla dis­trict of Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa have lost their lives, in­formed the correspondent on Monday. Four laborers working in a coal mine in Hangu district were killed last evening when an explosion occurred in­side the mine. They died after being buried under the heavy rubble.Another miner working in an emer­ald mine in Swat also lost his life due to suffocation. The bodies of all the five deceased laborers have reached their native towns in Shangla. Those killed in Hangu mine incident in­cluded Jehan Badshah son of Rozi Khan, resident of UC Dheri Zainkhel, Habib Gul, son of Sar Zamin, resident of Kadoona Kuz Kana, Ayub son of Muhammad Sherin, resident of Nishal and Naeem Ullah son of Said Zaman, resident of Gan­shal, Shangla. The victim of the Swat mine incident was identified as Iqbal Muham­mad son of Muhammad Khan, resident of Sharona Amnovi, Shangla.

CCP okays 40pc equity stake acquisition in GO by Aramco

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1714374129.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024