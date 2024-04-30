Five mine workers from Shangla die in two incidents

PESHAWAR - In two separate mishaps inside mines, five laborers hailing from Shangla dis­trict of Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa have lost their lives, in­formed the correspondent on Monday. Four laborers working in a coal mine in Hangu district were killed last evening when an explosion occurred in­side the mine. They died after being buried under the heavy rubble.Another miner working in an emer­ald mine in Swat also lost his life due to suffocation. The bodies of all the five deceased laborers have reached their native towns in Shangla. Those killed in Hangu mine incident in­cluded Jehan Badshah son of Rozi Khan, resident of UC Dheri Zainkhel, Habib Gul, son of Sar Zamin, resident of Kadoona Kuz Kana, Ayub son of Muhammad Sherin, resident of Nishal and Naeem Ullah son of Said Zaman, resident of Gan­shal, Shangla. The victim of the Swat mine incident was identified as Iqbal Muham­mad son of Muhammad Khan, resident of Sharona Amnovi, Shangla.