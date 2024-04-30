Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Forty-day ceasefire offered to Hamas: UK foreign secretary

April 30, 2024
RIYADH   -   Hamas has been offered a 40-day ceasefire and the release of “potentially thousands” of Palestinian prisoners in return for freeing Israeli hostages, Brit­ish Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Monday. The Palestinian militant group has been given “a very generous offer of sustained 40 days ceasefire, the release of potentially thousands of Palestinian prisoners, in return for the release of these hostag­es”, Cameron told a World Economic Forum meet­ing in Riyadh. A Hamas delegation is due in Egypt on Monday, where it is expected to respond to the latest proposal for a truce in Gaza and a release of hostages after almost seven months of war. “I hope Hamas do take this deal and frankly, all the pressure in the world and all the eyes of the world should be on them today saying take that deal,” Cameron said, adding the proposal would lead to a “stop in the fighting that we all want to see so badly”. Egypt, Qatar and the United States have been trying to me­diate an agreement between Israel and Hamas for months, but a flurry of diplomacy in recent days ap­peared to suggest a new push towards halting hos­tilities.The UK foreign minister said that for a “po­litical horizon for a two-state solution”, with an independent Palestine co-existing with Israel, the “people responsible for October 7, the Hamas lead­ership, would have to leave Gaza and you’ve got to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure in Gaza”.

