Four art universities establish consortium

HYDERABAD - Four art universities of Pakistan mark a consortium named NISA to explore areas for cooperation, facilitate exchanges of ideas and facil­ities, visits by staff members to enhance curriculum de­velopment, scholarly activi­ties, for enhancing learning experience, professional de­velopment, and curriculum development. This historic consortium is the first ever landmark achieved by four art universities of Pakistan at highest level. The con­sortium was established be­tween Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design, and Heritages, Jamshoro, National College of Arts Lahore, Aror Uni­versity of Art, Architecture, Design and Heritage Sukkur and Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture Ka­rachi. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Vice Chan­cellor (VC) SABS University Jamshoro, Prof Dr Arabella Bhutto and Vice Chancellor (VC) Aror University of Art Sukkur Prof Dr Zahid Hus­sain Khand, during the 1st International Conference on Interfaith Religious Diplo­macy in Indus Valley Civili­sation held at Aror Univer­sity Sukkur. The goal of MoU is to facilitate exchanges of ideas and facilities, mutual visits by staff members to enhance curriculum devel­opment, scholarly activities such as courses, seminars, trainings, conferences, and symposiums organised by either of the universities and to participate in semi­nars, conferences, work­shops, etc. relevant to the industry. The MoU also in­cludes facilitating industrial and study visits of under­graduate and postgraduate students and mutual visits by staff members for appro­priate enhancing learning experience, professional de­velopment, and curriculum development, to identify, academic programs collabo­rations, joint publication, research activities, promote skill-based training, and continuing education re­quired for workers and staff of industries.