Four awarded life imprisonment in Ali Raza Abidi’s murder case

KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Monday awarded four accused life imprisonment twice for murdering former Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi. Pronouncing the verdict in the murder case, the court also slapped a fine of Rs100,000 each on the four convicts. The court awarded the sentences to convicts Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Ghazali, Abu Bakar and Abdul Haseeb under Anti-Terrorism Act. The MQM leader was murdered in 2018 after he was shot multiple times outside his residence in Khayaban-e-Ghazi neighbourhood of Defence Housing Authority. Abidi was immediately shifted to PNS Shifa Hospital in critical condition, however, he succumbed to his injuries.