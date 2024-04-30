Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Four awarded life imprisonment in Ali Raza Abidi’s murder case

Agencies
April 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  An anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Monday awarded four accused life imprisonment twice for murdering former Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi. Pronouncing the verdict in the murder case, the court also slapped a fine of Rs100,000 each on the four convicts. The court awarded the sentences to convicts Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Ghazali, Abu Bakar and Abdul Haseeb under Anti-Terrorism Act. The MQM leader was murdered in 2018 after he was shot multiple times outside his residence in Khayaban-e-Ghazi neighbourhood of Defence Housing Authority. Abidi was immediately shifted to PNS Shifa Hospital in critical condition, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

