Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Four terrorists killed in Tank operation

Our Staff Reporter
April 30, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   As many as four terrorists were killed on Monday in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Security forces conducted the IBO on reported presence of ter­rorists, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ loca­tion. These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terror activities in the area, the me­dia wing of military said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation by the security forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement also said.

