Gas cylinder blast leaves two dead, five injured in Karachi

Two people died and five others sustained burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at a generator shop on MA Jinnah Road, Karachi.

Rescue sources said the explosion took place in a generator shop near MA Jinnah Road, near the Sindh Madrasa-tul-Islam. Resultantly, two persons lost their lives and five others suffered burn injuries.

The injured people have been shifted to the hospital.

On being informed of the incident, the Rescue and police teams reached the spot for the rescue operation.

In a separate incident, a car caught fire near Nursery Flyover on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The car riders remained safe as the nearby people along with the rescue team, managed to douse the fire.