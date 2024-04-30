‘Govt has not refused to allow mills to export sugar exceeding its domestic requirement’

LAHORE - Paki­stan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) has strongly denied reports that the gov­ernment has refused to allow sugar mills to export sugar exceeding its domestic re­quirement. In a statement, the spokesman said that after con­tacting the officials of the Min­istry of Industry and Produc­tion, it was revealed that they have not released any such news. The data submitted to the ministry has established that the country currently has 1.5 million tonnes of sur­plus sugar and the govern­ment should take a decision to export it soon. In recent meetings with the Ministry of Industry and Production, data regarding sugar production and domestic requirements have been reconciled. Much progress was made on sugar exports. It is most likely that a positive decision on sugar exports will be taken in this week. There are some vested interests behind creating a negative impression on sugar exports. Spreading such news by using the name of Ministry of Production sources is a de­liberate conspiracy against a major domestic industry. The spokesman further said that the news of not allowing the export of sugar is untrue and it is motivated by some unscru­pulous elements consisting of speculators and hoarders to manipulate sugar prices. Strict action against them was taken in the past and again govern­mental follow-up action is needed to protect the rights of consumers. The sugar in­dustry also strongly appeals and requests the media to in­variably take version of Paki­stan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) on sugar related news so that the country’s economy can be saved from the damage caused by these vested inter­ests through fake news. The sugar industry resolves that it will continue playing its posi­tive role for the betterment of our national economy.