Guessing game as Uber abruptly winds up app in Pakistan

Uber, a well-known ride-hailing platform, announced on Tuesday that it had decided to halt the operation of its application in Pakistan.

It said Careem, its subsidiary brand, would continue its working in the country.

The company’s spokesperson said, “We've made the decision to cease operating the Uber app in Pakistan. Our subsidiary brand Careem will continue to operate, with the Careem app offering ride-hailing services across Pakistan."

The deal between Uber and Careem took place in 2019 when the former acquired the latter for a whopping $3.1 billion.

In 2022, Uber had restricted its operations only to Lahore and ceased its working in Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Islamabad.

The users of Uber received an email today, which mentioned, “Difficult decision to no longer offer the Uber app services in Lahore as of April 30”.

“If you currently hold Uber Cash balance in your Uber Wallet, we will be communicating with you in due course on the process for reclaiming your Uber Cash balance,” the statement added.

The spokesperson did not cite any reason for the abrupt decision. The users of the ride-hailing service speculated that the only plausible reason for its closure was a lack of financial viability amid surging fuel prices and costs of overheads.