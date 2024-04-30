Hafiz Naeem outlines JI’s vision for Pakistan’s future

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the JI can play a leading role in order to get Pakistan out of the prevailing crises, if stakeholders show their willingness. He made the offer at a “meet the press” event hosted by the Karachi Press Club at its premises, here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected JI Ameer said that everyone, including politicians and institutions, should step back to their constitutional positions, so as the state could find a way forward.

Further talking about the prevailing situation, he said that Pakistan can’t sustain prevailing rifts within institutions as well as clash among state organs.

He elaborated that all the political forces should acknowledge the sensitivity of the prevailing situation and agree to give a passage for a government based on genuine Form 45s. All the political forces should reject the bogus form 47 regime, he said.

The JI leader also expressed his astonishment over the role of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the prevailing situation. He expressed his displeasure over what he called adjustment of relatives in the governmental setup.

He further said that the JI will also move the Supreme Court of Pakistan to undo the bogus Form 47 government. He said that the ambush on the local government elections in Karachi and the general elections across Pakistan paved a way to install a fake government but despite all this, there was no writ of the government in the country.

The robbers are ruling in both the urban and Katcha areas of Sindh, he said while lambasting the Pakistan Peoples Party government in the province. He added that 64 innocent Karachiites have been killed so far by street criminals. Water and gas crises have also become a part of daily life in the province, he said.

On the other hand, in Punjab another issue is looming large over farmers and they are taking to roads for their due rights, the JI ameer said. He said that only four percent of farmers have control of 40 percent of agricultural land in the country.

The small farmers are facing dire situations, he said and added that the corrupt bureaucracy and other influential have managed to import three million tonnes wheat despite the fact that excessive wheat was already in godowns, apart from an anticipated bumper crop.

In this backdrop, the government has announced a very low rate for procurement of wheat and showed reluctance in the process, he said. The JI leader added that the middle man mafia was also active in Punjab to add insult to the injury.

This is the state of affairs across the country, he said, adding that the JI will host the farmers protest in Punjab. He also offered to lend support to farmers in Sindh and other parts of the country in this regard.

He said that the JI will play a very strong role across Pakistan for the youth and women. He said that under the Banoqabil programme one million people will be offered education and training across Pakistan.

On the occasion, he shed light in detail on the issue of Kashmir and Palestine. He urged the students to take the lead in expression of solidarity with Palestinians as well as their counterparts across the world who are holding on campus protests. He also stressed the need to complete Pak-Iran pipeline project.