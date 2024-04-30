IHC rejects petitions seeking judge’s recusal in audio leaks case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday dismissed the applications filed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) seeking recusal of its judge Justice Babar Sattar from a case related to audio leaks.
Besides dismissing the pleas, the IHC bench also imposed a Rs500,000 fine on each of them. He also hinted at initiating contempt proceedings against the bodies. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar rejected the applications while conducting hearing of the petitions of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar’s son Mian Najam-us-Saqib and former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra regarding their audio conversation leaks.
In a similar application filed by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Justice Sattar summoned its joint director of the IB on the next date of hearing. Last week, PEMRA, PTA, FIA and the Intelligence Bureau had filed separate petitions in the audio leaks case requesting that the matter be placed before the same bench of the court that has already decided a similar issue and pleaded the recusal of Justice Babar Sattar. Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan appeared before the court while senior counsel Aitzaz Ahsan was also present for the court’s legal assistance. During the hearing, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Duggal informed the court that the FIA had sought the reformation of the bench as six IHC judges, including Justice Babar Sattar, had written a letter alleging intelligence agencies’ meddling in judicial affairs.
Justice Sattar asked that what connection does an ISI matter have with the FIA and how is this letter related to the FIA? The judge observed that the judges had expressed their support for the claims made by IHC Justice (retd) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and for a probe into them. Mentioning one of the petitions stated that the judges had “complained” about intelligence agencies, the judge asked that how is this a complaint? Justice (retd) Shaukat Siddiqui had made allegations and they are supporting them.