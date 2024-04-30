IMF board approves $1.1b loan tranche

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has completed the second International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package in eight years after the IMF board approved the $1.1 billion loan tranche.

Pakistan’s 9-month SBA was approved by the Executive Board on July 12, 2023, in the amount of SDR 2.250 billion (about $3 billion at the time of approval), aims to provide a policy anchor for addressing domestic and external balances and a framework for financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners.

Pakistan is expecting to receive the amount within the current week, which would improve the country’s foreign exchange reserves. Pakistan had already received two tranches worth of $1.9 billion under the Stand-By Arrangement from the IMF. Pakistan had completed the first IMF pro­gramme in 2015-16. Now, the country has complet­ed the IMF programme for the second time out of total more than 20 programmes. Pakistan had recently re­quested the IMF for a fresh loan programme. Finance Minister Mohammad Au­rangzeb stressed that apart from the IMF, no plan B could be imagined, with the new staff-level agreement expected in June or July.