Indus Motor Company announces financial results

KARACHI - Indus Motor Company (IMC) an­nounced its financial results for the nine-month period ending March 31, 2024, that witnessed a 61% increase in profit after tax, to PKR 9.41 bil­lion, compared to PKR 5.84 billion, for the same period last year.

IMC’s net sales turnover for the nine-month period decreased to Rs. 98.23 billion, as compared to Rs. 135.03 bil­lion in the same period last year. The combined sales of Completely Knocked Down (CKD) and Completely Built-up Units (CBU) vehicles for period, decreased by 47% to 13,922 units as against 26,055 units sold in the corre­sponding period last year. The market share of the company in the overall market stood at approximately 20%. The company produced 13,217 vehicles during the period, registering an 51% decrease, as compared to 26,848 units produced in the same period last year.

Expressing his views, CEO IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali, said, “With plum­meting customer demand, it’s been a tough nine months and adding fuel to fire, has been the unabated import of used cars into the country that has wreaked havoc on the auto industry. We request the government to take specific measures that accelerate and sustain auto sector volumes over the future months. Other contributors to the volume drop have been higher duties and taxes along with the dete­riorating economic situation. Any fur­ther hike in duties and taxes will be detrimental to the auto industry and will also reduce the overall revenue to the Government from this sector. We request the government to sustain the HEV policy incentives announced in the AIDEP 21-26, consequently, pro­moting a greener environment and re­ducing the country’s fuel import bill.”

During the third quarter, IMC received various accolades, such as, The Pro­fessionals Network (TPN) recognized IMC’s efforts through awards in leading categories, “Clean Energy Transition” and “Community Impact”. IMC was also recognized for “CSR Initiatives” by The National Forum for Environmental & Health (NFEH) and the Federal Board of Revenue lauded the company with the “Compliant Corporate Taxpayer” Award, presented to Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO IMC by the Prime Minister of Paki­stan, Mr. Shahbaz Sharif at Islamabad.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) of IMC for the nine-month period ending March 31, 2024, stands at PKR 119.67 in comparison to PKR 74.35 reported in the same period last year. The Board of Directors declared a third interim cash dividend of PKR 34 per share for the period, as compared to PKR 24.40 per share, for the same period last year.