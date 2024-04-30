Tuesday, April 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Jhelum police bust robbery gang, recover cash

Our Staff Reporter
April 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

GUJAR KHAN   -   Civil Lines police of Jhelum on Monday busted a gang of three robbers involved in street crimes and robberies.

According to SHO Civil Lines, Sub-Inspector Imran Hussain, the police have recovered Rs. 0.2 million cash, a mobile phone worth Rs. 80,000, and a motorbike used in the crime. He said that the suspects have been identified as Irfan, Imran and Zohaib, and two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition were also recovered from their custody.

SHO Imran said separate cases of robberies and possessing illegal weapons have been registered against the suspects, adding that they would be resented before the court with strong shreds of evidence. 

On the other hand, Sohawa police booked a teacher of a private school for allegedly subjecting two minor siblings to physical assault for not learning the lesson by heart and violating the uniform code. According to the police sources, the medical examination of the minor pupils were performed at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Sohawa, and a case was registered on the complaint of their father afterwards.

First MoU signed between think-tanks of Pakistan, Singapore

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1714447792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024