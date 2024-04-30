Jhelum police bust robbery gang, recover cash

GUJAR KHAN - Civil Lines police of Jhelum on Monday busted a gang of three robbers involved in street crimes and robberies.

According to SHO Civil Lines, Sub-Inspector Imran Hussain, the police have recovered Rs. 0.2 million cash, a mobile phone worth Rs. 80,000, and a motorbike used in the crime. He said that the suspects have been identified as Irfan, Imran and Zohaib, and two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition were also recovered from their custody.

SHO Imran said separate cases of robberies and possessing illegal weapons have been registered against the suspects, adding that they would be resented before the court with strong shreds of evidence.

On the other hand, Sohawa police booked a teacher of a private school for allegedly subjecting two minor siblings to physical assault for not learning the lesson by heart and violating the uniform code. According to the police sources, the medical examination of the minor pupils were performed at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Sohawa, and a case was registered on the complaint of their father afterwards.