KE seeks up to Rs18.57 per unit hike in tariff on account of FCA for 9 months

ISLAMABAD - K-Electric has sought a hike of up to Rs 18.57 per unit in tariff on account of provisional monthly fuel charges adjustments (FCA) for nine months covering the period July 2023 to March 2024.

For the provisional FCA, K-Electric has proposed to Nation­al Electric Power Regulatory Au­thority (Nepra) three difference scenarios calculated a hike of Rs 12.84 per unit, Rs 18.57 per unit and Rs 16.90 per unit respec­tively under scenario-I-II and III.

In a petition submitted with Nepra, KE has said that refer­ence to the Multi-Year Tariff 2024-2030 petition filed by K-Electric Limited is currently under NEPRA’s deliberation, the utility has filed FCA based on three scenarios and has re­quested the approval of any one of the three scenarios for the authority’s consideration and guidance in determining the provisional FCA for nine months (July 2023 to March 2024) to facilitate timely re­covery of costs and avoid fur­ther accumulation of adjust­ments to be recovered from customers. The provisionally approved FCA will be subject to adjustment, including related working capital impact, based on the final determination.

For the determination of pro­visional FCA, KE has proposed calculation based under three scenarios to Nepra. In Scenario-I, FCA calculated as the differ­ence between actual fuel cost vs the reference monthly fuel cost as given in interim tariff. (FCA— Ref Interim Tariff) Un­der this method, monthly FCAs are calculated by comparing actual monthly fuel cost against reference fuel cost as approved by the Authority in KE’s FCA de­cision for the month of March 2023. The reference fuel cost is grossed up on units served level with the monthly Transmission Loss of March 2023. Under this scenario KE has claimed FCA of Rs 15.7 per unit for seven months, from July 2023 to Janu­ary 2024, while for two months of February and March 2024 negative FCA of Rs 2.86 per unit has been claimed. Under this scenario the consumers will be burdened by Rs 12.84 per unit.

Under Scenario-II, FCA calcu­lated as the difference between actual fuel cost vs the refer­ence monthly fuel cost (FCA — Ref Monthly Cost). Under this method, monthly FCAs are calculated by comparing actual monthly fuel cost against each monthly reference fuel cost. The monthly references for fuel cost are based on the projected units sent out for each month for FY 2024 and based on these monthly sent out weightages, KE will be allowed a deter­mined tariff incorporating a single weighted average rate of fuel cost. Here we would like to highlight that as the proposed base tariff will include yearly average fuel cost as reference, whereas for the purpose of FCA the monthly reference would be used instead of yearly aver­age, it will result in a system­atic over/under recovery of cost and incurrence of working capital c; t which would require adjustment in tariff.

As per the calculation made under this scenario, KE has claimed positive FCA of Rs 18.86 per unit for seven months, for July-August, October, Decem­ber 2023 and January to March 2024, while for two months of September and November 2024 negative FCA of Rs 0.29 per unit has been claimed. Under this scenario the consumers will be burdened by Rs 18.57 per unit.

As per the calculation under scenario-III, FCA calculated as the difference between actual fuel cost vs the annual weighted average reference cost (FCA — Ref Yearly Average Cost) Under this method, the monthly FCAs are calculated by comparing ac­tual monthly fuel cost against weighted average annual refer­ence fuel cost. Here the refer­ence fuel cost will align with the yearly average fuel cost al­lowed in the determined tariff, and there will be no systematic under / over recovery of costs or additional working capital implications. Under this sce­nario, KE has claimed FCA of Rs 18.78 per unit for seven months, from July 2023 to Janu­ary 2024, while for two months of February and March 2024 negative FCA of Rs 1.88 per unit has been claimed. Under this scenario the consumers will be burdened by Rs 16.90 per unit.

As per the calculation made under this scenario, KE has claimed positive FCA of Rs 18.78 per unit for seven months, July-August, October, December 2023 and January to March 2024. While for two months of Septem­ber and November 2024 negative FCA of Rs 0.29 per unit has been claimed. Under this scenario the consumer will be burdened by Rs 18.57 per unit. Nepra will be holding public hearing on May 9, 2024 for the petition submit­ted by K-Electric on provisional monthly fuel charges adjust­ments (FCA) for the period July 2023 to March 2024.