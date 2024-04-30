Kids feel pride announcing New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad

In a move to encourage children in sports, New Zealand Cricket Board let the two kids announce their 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup co-hosted by West Indies and the United States in June.

This novel idea to give respect and encouragement to children invites applauds from social media.

In a post shared by the Blackcaps on social media, the NZC sent two children where a girl named Matilda and a boy named Angus announced the players who had been shortlisted for the biennial event.

The kids announced the players' names and congratulated them in the end.

Veteran batsman Kane Williamson will be heading the 2021 runner-ups for the fourth time in his career.

Meanwhile, pacer Tim Southee will be representing the Blackcaps for the seventh time and will walk in as the highest wicket-taker in the format.

He will be accompanied by Trent Boult who secured his spot in the T20 World Cup squad for the fifth time.

The team will be studded by other luminaries including Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham and Michael Bracewell.