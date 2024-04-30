KMC’s 60 buses to be shifted to diesel under PPP mode: Wahab

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Bar­rister Murtaza Wa­hab has said that 60 buses of Karachi Metropolitan Cor­poration (KMC) will be shifted to diesel under public-private partnership to provide travel facili­ties to the citizens.

These buses were available with us, it was only a matter of intentions, due to CNG crisis, one of the buses has been shifted on diesel as a test case in Lahore and now after the change of fuel system and the bus has been brought to Karachi, cover­ing a distance of 1,200 kilometres, bus fares and routes have not been decided yet, details will be informed about soon, a public-private partner­ship mechanism should be made to bring these buses on the roads. He told this to media on Monday.

Wahab said that the Sindh gov­ernment is already in the process of improving the transport facilities for the citizens of Karachi. Red and Pink buses have arrived in the city, now the Karachi Metropolitan Corpora­tion has decided to make the avail­able buses functional while fulfilling its responsibilities in this regard. These buses will also be seen plying on the roads of Karachi soon.

He said that a strategy has been made to provide whatever resources are available to the citizens and it is being fully implemented because all these assets are owned by citizens, opening closed and defunct institu­tions as well as making the vehicles, machinery and equipment available to public will bring good results in future and citizens will be able to get better and quality facilities.

1.8M CHILDREN TO BE VACCINATED AGAINST POLIO IN KARACHI: WAHAB

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said Monday that 1.8 million children will be vaccinated against polio during the anti-polio campaign in Karachi. “We will try to achieve this goal in the next seven days,” he main­tained. In 2023, the Immunisation Act was passed, which requires par­ents to cooperate with polio work­ers, and those who do not cooperate can be prosecuted under sections 18 and 10. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto started the polio eradication campaign in 1994 by administering polio drops to her daughter Asifa Bhutto, parents need to cooperate in this regard. He said this while talk­ing to media representatives after launching the campaign by adminis­tering polio drops to children at SMB Fatima School Garden on Monday. Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Al­taf Sario, teachers and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the anti-polio cam­paign is being conducted from April 29 to May 5 under the Sindh Health Department, the Sindh government is taking full measures related to health in the province, the chief min­ister Sindh has also started this po­lio campaign. Pakistan is one of the few countries where polio germs are found, which is a matter of concern, we have to make the polio eradica­tion campaign successful to save our current and future generations from this deadly disease, polio has to be eradicated from the country for a stable Pakistan. Arrangements will be made to vaccinate children against polio in KMC run hospitals, he said, adding that it is the responsibility of media to create awareness among the people and convince them to co­operate with polio workers and get their children vaccinate against polio because it is the need of the hour.

Replying to a question, he said Jin­nah Hospital is the biggest hospital where patients come from far and wide for treatment, as far as I know the facilities provided there are fine, if ECG machines are defective, then the National Institute of Cardiovas­cular Diseases is in front of Jinnah Hospital for this facility, I will talk to the health secretary to check it.

He said that all institutions are working together against encroach­ments in the city, action regarding encroachments will continue, this problem is of the whole city, not of any one area, be it cantonment boards or KMC limits, we try to take action against encroachments, if any member of my party is doing illegal work, then I will also take action against him, people buy from carts seeing their ease, due to which the encroachment mafia is encouraged and after being removed, these path­aras and carts are re-established, the business community is requested to refrain from making encroachments on roads and footpaths. Citizens should not buy anything from these encroachers and help the adminis­tration in discouraging encroach­ments, the situation will improve if the public supports. Mayor Karachi said that is working with other insti­tutions, if everyone works together, it will be possible to remove en­croachments in the city.