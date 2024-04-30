KP govt to purchase 300,000 metric tons of wheat from local farmers

Peshawar - “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to purchase 300,000 metric tons of wheat from local farmers, with the procurement process set to commence in the month of May.”

A meeting to discuss wheat purchase was held on Monday which was chaired by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary and attended by secretaries from the food, finance, and information departments, as well as commissioners and deputy commissioners who joined via video link. The meeting focused on ensuring transparency in the wheat procurement process, as required by the province. It was announced that the government has fixed the wheat price at Rs3,900 per 40 kg, allocating Rs29 billion for the purchase.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary emphasised the importance of a transparent procurement process, warning that no negligence would be tolerated. He stressed the need for effective implementation of government policy to facilitate a smooth process. The Director of Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed the meeting that wheat procurement would begin in the next month of May. On the occasion Chief Secretary directed for close coordination between the Food Department and district administration to complete the process of wheat purchase smoothly. He also emphasised the need for better arrangements to store and preserve the wheat.