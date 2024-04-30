Lahore Police break up farmers’ protest at Mall Road

Several growers arrested amid baton charge Punjab info minister denies arrests Azma claims some elements wanted to achieve political interests Farmers demand govt to immediately procure wheat to avoid further price crash.
LAHORE - The provincial government is under fire as the farmers from across the Punjab province on Monday gathered at Lahore’s GPO chowk against the wheat procurement policy demanding the government to raise the target of wheat purchase.
The police in order to ‘maintain law and order’ wielded to batons on the protesting farmers and sealed the roads leading towards GPO Chowk with large-size containers.
The delay in wheat procurement and price crash triggered the growers’ protest. Protesters say they were being forced to sell wheat at Rs 2500 to Rs 3000 per 40-kg against the Rs3900 per 40kg support price announced by the government.
The farmers from different cities on the call of Kissan Ittehad in a bid to mount pressure on the government to reconsider its newly adopted policy gathered at GPO Chowk to staged protest in front of Punjab Assembly which was thwarted with police action. Heavy contingent of police equipped with anti riot gear along with prison vans and water cannons were deployed at GPO Chowk. In an effort to disperse the crowd the police baton charged the wheat growers and arrested several farmers including Kissan Ittehad Pakistan general secretary Mian Umair Massood. Earlier, the Punjab government came up with the plan to halt wheat growers from reaching Lahore after Kissan Ittehad announced its plan to launch a protest drive in the provincial capital. In this regard heavy contingents of police were deployed on the motorways and roads leading into Lahore.
The Kissan Ittehad activists claimed that government had blocked multiple crossing and interchanges towards Lahore including Shahdara, Sagian, Thokar Niaz Baig and Sherakot, adding several busses carrying protestors were stopped from entering Lahore while several farmers were also detained. Kissan Board Pakistan’s President Rashid Minhalawas was also arrested from his Lahore’s residence by the police even before the commencement of the protest. Earlier, Kissan Ittehad’s central chairman Khalid Hussain had urged the farmers to reach provincial capital in caravans through varied routes to mark protest outside Punjab Assembly at 2:00pm. Hussain added that the protest was delayed due to widespread overnight crackdown by the police against farmers across Punjab. Accusing Punjab government of deception he alleged that the provincial government launched an overnight crackdown against farmers even before the call for sit-in protest in Lahore.
Notable Kisan Ittehad officials, including Vice President Sabir Niaz Kamboh and Kisan Board Punjab head Mian Abdul Rasheed were detained by police prompting widespread condemnation. Farmers termed the current wheat procurement policy as brutality stating that in addition to the Punjab government’s refusal to procure wheat at official rates amid recent heavy downpour has multiplied the miseries of wheat growers.
Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Monday that the Punjab government was in touch with the real representatives of farmers. In a statement issued here, she said that no representative of farmers or their organisations had been arrested across the province. She said, “The Punjab government is protecting the interests of farmers and will do the same in future as well.”
The minister said there were three to four organizations of farmers in the country, adding that some elements in the disguise of farmers just wanted to achieve their political interests. Azma said that there were some seasonal farmers, who had actually contested elections against the PML-N from opponent parties. It is unfortunate that a specific party is using its people to politicise the wheat issue, she said, and added that the party was the biggest enemy of farmers.
Meanwhile, the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Monday gave tough time to the government on the Assembly floor by strongly advocating the cause of the farmers who came out on streets yesterday demanding reversal of wheat policy. In their speeches, the Opposition members led by Ahmad Khan Bachhar and Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan condemned police crackdown on famers and stressed upon the government to accept their demands. Interestingly, Speaker Punjab Assembly sided with the government and directed the Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman to come up with a clear policy on wheat procurement by Tuesday (Today). The Speaker even deferred the adjournment of the Assembly session for one day in the hope that the government will address concerns of the wheat growers and announce a revised wheat policy on the Assembly floor.
The speaker said that PASCO had been given a target to purchase 18 lac tons of wheat from certain districts, but all districts are not covered. He also talked about hefty electricity bills to be paid by the farmers in a situation when the government was not purchasing their produce at the right price. The speaker warned of a severe wheat crisis ahead if the farmers’ problems are not addressed. He said he had also talked to the Food Minister who was also convinced that famers’ concerns should be addressed.
Earlier, Opposition leader Ahmad Khan Bacchar drew the government’s attention towards arrests of famers and alleged raids in houses of famers’ leaders. He said arrests began a day before the peaceful protests. He said the government was not serious about buying wheat from the famers. He also criticized the government for its decision to open inter-provincial borders saying that it would facilitate hoarding. The Opposition leader demanded that emergency should be declared for purchasing wheat while flour mills and intermediaries should not be allowed to buy wheat from the farmers at concessional rates. Ahmed Khan also called for inquiry over the federal government’s decision to import wheat when sufficient stocks were available in the country. Also, the Opposition members walked out from the Assembly and staged a sit-in on the Assembly stairs to express solidarity with the farmers. Later, they joined the Assembly proceedings after getting assurance from the ruling party MPA Sami Ullah Khan that the speaker will allow debate on the wheat policy inside the House.