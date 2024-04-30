Tuesday, April 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested in bid to smuggle 1,300kg betelnut

Man arrested in bid to smuggle 1,300kg betelnut
Web Desk
10:16 PM | April 30, 2024
National

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested a suspected chhalia (betelnut) smuggler when he was trying to supply a huge quantity to other cities.

Police received information in Mominabad that a large quantity of chhalia was being smuggled after loading it in a vehicle. 

On information, law enforcers reached the area and arrested the suspect with more than 1,300kg chhalia stuffed in 100 sacks. 

Police also recovered fake number plates from the vehicle, which the suspect used to deceive law enforcers. 

Vehicle and the number plates used in the smuggling were seized. A case was registered against the suspect. 

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1714447792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024