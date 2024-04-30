Man arrested in bid to smuggle 1,300kg betelnut

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested a suspected chhalia (betelnut) smuggler when he was trying to supply a huge quantity to other cities.

Police received information in Mominabad that a large quantity of chhalia was being smuggled after loading it in a vehicle.

On information, law enforcers reached the area and arrested the suspect with more than 1,300kg chhalia stuffed in 100 sacks.

Police also recovered fake number plates from the vehicle, which the suspect used to deceive law enforcers.

Vehicle and the number plates used in the smuggling were seized. A case was registered against the suspect.