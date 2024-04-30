Media role vital in society, says Vehrai DPO

VEHARI - District Police Officer Ve­hari Muhammad Essa Khan Sukhera has said that in this modern era of technology, the role of media cannot be for­gotten because journalism is considered the fourth pillar of any society. He expressed these views during his visit to Vehari Press Club on the invi­tation of VPC President Shahid Niaz Chaudhry.

He said, “Media plays a key role to solve the problems and it is not wrong to say that the police and the media are concomitant to each other.” He said the renovation and development work of the in­stitution was appreciable and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the newly-elected cabinet. He said for all this development VPC Presi­dent Shahid Niaz Chaudhry, General Secretary Muhammad Imran Hafeez and his team de­served appreciation. He added that Vehari police will also play its role in renovation and development of the press club.

DPO Sukhera was welcomed on arrival at the club. He was made a visit of the ongoing development works in the press club. Shahid Chaudhry and Imran Hafeez along with other officials requested the DPO to set up an IT room for the Press Club and appealed to play his role in this regard. The DPO promised to install daice, CCTV cameras and sound system for the press club hall including the IT room, on which all the jour­nalists also thanked the DPO.