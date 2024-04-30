Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Minister orders urgent action to address facilities shortage in district Matiari

Staff Reporter
April 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The Sindh Rehabilitation Minister Makhdoom Mahboob-ul-Zaman has taken notice of the media reports regarding the lack of facilities for the residents of district Matiari and directed the deputy commissioner Matiari to chair an urgent meeting with relevant authorities to ensure the immediate provision of essential facilities. According to a handout issued on Monday, the provincial minister directed the DC Matiari to convene an urgent meeting with the chairman District Council Matiari, executive engineer highways, both executive engineers of the Public Health Engineering Department (Development and O&M), chairmen of municipal and town committees of the district, relevant stakeholders and representatives of the civil society to devise a comprehensive plan to resolve the issues and submit a report within 5 days. According to him, the report will be presented to the chief minister Sindh to ensure the immediate resolution of the problems being faced by the entire population of the district.

Staff Reporter

