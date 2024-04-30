LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Shar­if Monday said that ev­ery penny was a trust of the people, and it will be spent transparently on the improvement of health care facilities.

“The Punjab govern­ment is committed to providing quality health­care services to the peo­ple as the government wants to build the best hospitals for the peo­ple in every district”, she said while inaugurat­ing a Kids’ Day Care Cen­ter at Children’s Hospi­tal Lahore. She directed the relevant authorities to build a new ICU unit in Children’s Hospital, and directed to ensure time­ly release of funds for its early completion.

Madam Chief Minis­ter said: ”Every penny is a trust of the nation; it will be spent transparent­ly on the improvement of healthcare facilities”. The chief minister vowed that shortage of doctors in re­mote area hospitals would be catered to. She also re­viewed a proposal to build Children’s Hospital at the Divisional Headquarters and link them with the Children’s Hospital Lahore. She directed the provincial ministers to visit the hos­pital on a daily basis.

The chief minister Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also wit­nessed signing of an MoU between Islam­ic Aid UK and Universi­ty of Child Health Scienc­es for the establishment of a college block. Pro­vincial Minister Khawa­ja Salman Rafique, VC Dr. Masood Sadiq and Chair­man Islamic Aid Mah­moodul Hasan signed the MoU. Madam Chief Min­ister thanked Islamic Aid for their cooperation and support. Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the day care center and reviewed the facilities available there. She loved the chil­dren and offered them flowers. Madam Chief Minister directed the day care center staff to take good care of the children. She also posed for a pho­to with the staff. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also visited the Children’s Endocrinology Ward, and the newborn ward to interact with the parents of the children under treatment there. She loved the little chil­dren, and prayed for their speedy recovery. She in­quired about the provi­sion of medical facilities and free medicines from the parents, and direct­ed the MS to solve their problems immediately.