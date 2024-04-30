Mothers happy as CM Maryam visits Lahore’s Children’s Hospital

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday said that every penny was a trust of the people, and it will be spent transparently on the improvement of health care facilities.
“The Punjab government is committed to providing quality healthcare services to the people as the government wants to build the best hospitals for the people in every district”, she said while inaugurating a Kids’ Day Care Center at Children’s Hospital Lahore. She directed the relevant authorities to build a new ICU unit in Children’s Hospital, and directed to ensure timely release of funds for its early completion.
Madam Chief Minister said: ”Every penny is a trust of the nation; it will be spent transparently on the improvement of healthcare facilities”. The chief minister vowed that shortage of doctors in remote area hospitals would be catered to. She also reviewed a proposal to build Children’s Hospital at the Divisional Headquarters and link them with the Children’s Hospital Lahore. She directed the provincial ministers to visit the hospital on a daily basis.
The chief minister Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also witnessed signing of an MoU between Islamic Aid UK and University of Child Health Sciences for the establishment of a college block. Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, VC Dr. Masood Sadiq and Chairman Islamic Aid Mahmoodul Hasan signed the MoU. Madam Chief Minister thanked Islamic Aid for their cooperation and support. Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the day care center and reviewed the facilities available there. She loved the children and offered them flowers. Madam Chief Minister directed the day care center staff to take good care of the children. She also posed for a photo with the staff. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also visited the Children’s Endocrinology Ward, and the newborn ward to interact with the parents of the children under treatment there. She loved the little children, and prayed for their speedy recovery. She inquired about the provision of medical facilities and free medicines from the parents, and directed the MS to solve their problems immediately.