NA passes tax laws amendment bill

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly on Monday passed the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 which would give the legislative effect to the taxation propos­als of the federal government. The bill was taken by the House as the supplementary agenda and Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the bill. The House passed the amended bill which aims to give legislative effect to the taxation proposals of the federal government to liquidate a significant number of appeals pending before Commissioner IR (Appeals) and Appellate Tribunals as ATIR is the last fact-finding author­ity in the appellate hierarchy provided in fiscal statutes. Over the years, and for various reasons, including arbitrary constitution of benches, in­adequate number of benches, delay in fixation of cases and disposal of appeals, a substantial amount of revenue, to the tune of Rs 2 trillion, is held up in litigation before the ATIR.