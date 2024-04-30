NBP continues to empower farmers, women in agriculture with discounted loans

KARACHI - The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) is expanding its Agri­cultural Loan Program and en­courages women in the agricul­tural sector. NBP understands the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in agricul­ture and offers a comprehensive package of benefits to eliminate financial barriers and encourage greater female participation.

To empower women in agri­culture, NBP offers discounted markup rates on loans, elimi­nates minimum earning require­ments, provides flexible terms, and prioritizes swift loan pro­cessing, ensuring women have timely access to financing for long-term investments in equip­ment and resources. The NBP Agricultural Loan Program of­fers a significant advantage to all farmers through its competitive 7% markup rate. The loan can be used to finance a range of agri­cultural needs, including ware­house, solar tube-well, fisheries, new tractors, agriculture baler, seeds, soil, pesticides, etc.

To promote cutting-edge ag­ricultural technology, like High-Efficiency Irrigation Systems, NBP partners with agriculture universities, tractors & imple­ments businesses, and Punjab & Sindh Agriculture Departments. This translates to more acces­sible and affordable financing, empowering farmers to invest in essential resources and optimize their agricultural operations. The Nation’s Bank has a long-standing commitment to supporting the growth and prosperity of Paki­stan’s agricultural sector. By re­moving financial barriers and em­powering women in agriculture, NBP strives to contribute to a more productive and sustainable agricultural future for Pakistan.